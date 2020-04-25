|
Mary Rose Stuckenborg Vittitow
Mary Rose Stuckenborg Vittitow, gained her wings on April 25, 2020 at the age of 88. She died peacefully at home with grace as she has shown all of her life. Mary was a city girl born in Louisville, Kentucky the oldest of six siblings. She moved to Howevalley, Hardin County in 1962 with her husband and four children. A tireless energetic courageous woman she learned to milk a cow, make sausage, cook wild game and cook endless variety of meals with hamburger. Mary loved to play games and had a ferocious love for life. She loved being a member of her Bunco club, Aggravation club, Anything goes club and Forever Young Club. But most importantly she loved the people. She drove a school bus for Hardin County Schools for many years.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald J. Vittitow, Sr. Her parents Alvin and Rose Stuckenborg, her brothers Alvin Stuckenborg, Jr., Johnny Stuckenborg, and Robert (Bob) Stuckenborg. A grandson Jason Vittitow and host of uncles, aunts, nephews and cousins.
She is survived by her four children, Donald J. Vittitow Jr. (Connie), Susan Rider (Al), Jeanine Vittitow (Gary Lawrence), and Steve Vittitow. Thirteen Grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren and one great, great granddaughter. She is also survived by a sister, Pat Entin (Ernie) and sister-in-law Maria Stuckenborg. Mary loved her family and is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In respect for loved ones, friends and everyone's health, because of the Covid 19 virus a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
