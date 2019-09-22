Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
11501 Maple Way
Louisville - Mary Fay Rumford, 90, of Louisville returned home to her Heavenly Father on September 21st, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary resided at Nazareth Home Clifton. She retired from the University of Louisville (her second family) where she was the inspiration for the establishment of the "Mary Fay Rumford Unsung Hero Award." She was a devoted Catholic and the matriarch of her loving family of 6 children, 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Mary is reunited with her loved ones who preceded her in death: husband, Judar Rumford; son, Larry Rumford; son-in-law, Bruce Jones; and granddaughter, Jenny Jones. Mary is survived by her five daughters: Patty Fox (Charles), JoAnn Jones, Brenda Franklin (Gerald), Karen Lauder (Larry), and Jan Creed (Reilly). She was a wonderful role model for all, especially her 17 surviving grandchildren: Chad, Brad, Bruce, Cherie, Cindy, Carolyn, Sharon, Joe, Lisa, Jennifer, Christina, Kimberly, Laura, Tanya, Lauren, Carrie, and Sean.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the caring staff at Nazareth Home Clifton.

Funeral Mass is 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 11501 Maple Way with burial at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation is 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Mary's memory may be made to: University of Louisville Foundation, memo line: Gift to George J. Howe Endowment Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
