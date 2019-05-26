Mary Russell "Russie" Wight-Waltman



Louisville - Russie Wight-Waltman, 69, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019, with family and friends at her side.



Born to Earl "Bud" Waltman and Patricia King on Oct. 26, 1949, Russie was the oldest of 4, and the big sister and protector of her siblings - Marty Waltman Bond (son Brook (Amy) and granddaughter Whitney), Major Waltman, and Molly Waltman.



Russie married Jim Wight in 1975 and they celebrated 44 years together. The first 25 years were spent on Cape Cod where they raised their son Daniel. Russie and Jim returned to Louisville in 1999 while Daniel married Jen Mooers and stayed in New England where they are raising 3 beautiful grandchildren, Jackson, Austin, and Bodi.



Beginning at a very early age, Russie was filled with passion to create. She studied art at Bellarmine, U of L, and Louisville School of Art, and her passion for and love of making art was, in her heart, second only to her love for her son and her husband. (well, at least her son!) Over the span of her lifetime, Russie worked in nearly every medium, excelling in whatever piqued her interest. She was creative, resourceful, determined, and dedicated in whatever she did, including her other loves, gardening and cooking. Her artwork was compelling and was characterized by an air of simplicity that welcomed the viewer. She was still working up until 2 weeks before her passing.



The following is part of a tribute that was written on Facebook by her son Dan:



"My mother passed away today in her home state of KY after being in poor health for several years. She was truly one of a kind and I am so grateful to have had her as a mother. She encouraged me to try new things, make mistakes and be myself. I had an amazing childhood and hope I can provide the same sense of freedom and confidence for my kids. I love you Mom and will never forget the days we spent running in the woods, exploring the ponds and building stuff. Thank you for everything."



In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to the animal care organization of your choice. Arrangements for a memorial will be announced at a later date. Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019