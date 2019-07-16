|
Mary Ruth Fogarty Mullally
Louisville - Mary Ruth Fogarty Mullally, 93, passed away July 11, 2019 at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Willliam F. "Bill" Mullally, Jr., son Kevin Patrick and daughter Mary Ruth; sisters Dorothy Cain and Virginia Treitz, and brothers John Fogarty and Raymond Fogarty.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Haughton [Grant], grandsons Gregory Neel and Jeffrey Neel [Megan], great grandchildren Kellyanne Neel, Molly Neel and Henry Neel; and former son-in-law Michael Neel.
Mary Ruth was born December 19, 1925 in Jeffersonville, Indiana to the late Mary Ruth Osborne and Raymond M. Fogarty. She relocated to Louisville during the 1937 flood. Mary Ruth graduated from Mercy Academy in 1943 and received her degree from Spalding University in 1981. She worked for many years as a tour guide and was a volunteer at Baptist Health Hospital.
Visitation will be 12:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky., 40205. Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville, Rd., Louisville, Ky., 40222. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children and Dare To Care.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019