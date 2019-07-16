Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
7813 Shelbyville, Rd.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mullally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ruth Fogarty Mullally

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ruth Fogarty Mullally Obituary
Mary Ruth Fogarty Mullally

Louisville - Mary Ruth Fogarty Mullally, 93, passed away July 11, 2019 at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Willliam F. "Bill" Mullally, Jr., son Kevin Patrick and daughter Mary Ruth; sisters Dorothy Cain and Virginia Treitz, and brothers John Fogarty and Raymond Fogarty.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Haughton [Grant], grandsons Gregory Neel and Jeffrey Neel [Megan], great grandchildren Kellyanne Neel, Molly Neel and Henry Neel; and former son-in-law Michael Neel.

Mary Ruth was born December 19, 1925 in Jeffersonville, Indiana to the late Mary Ruth Osborne and Raymond M. Fogarty. She relocated to Louisville during the 1937 flood. Mary Ruth graduated from Mercy Academy in 1943 and received her degree from Spalding University in 1981. She worked for many years as a tour guide and was a volunteer at Baptist Health Hospital.

Visitation will be 12:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky., 40205. Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville, Rd., Louisville, Ky., 40222. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children and Dare To Care.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now