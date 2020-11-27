1/1
Mary Ruth Moss
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ruth Moss

Louisville - Mary Ruth Moss, 91, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.

Born in Louisville on November 30, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Roberts. Ruth worked beside her late husband John for many years in the family business, John Moss and Son Upholstery.

She was a member of the Louisville Girls High School Alumni Association. Both she and her husband were world travelers and enjoyed cruises. Besides being an avid gardener, Ruth was a doting grandmother to her nine grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, two sons preceded her in death, Stephen and John "Jack" Moss.

Survivors include two sons, Ralph Moss (Patricia) and Paul Moss (Marcia); two daughters, Mary Lynn Maas (Jon Michael) and Theresa Horlander (Norman); nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Due to concerns regarding the pandemic, funeral services and burial will be private for the immediate family. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Treyton Oak Towers or to Hosparus. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is caring for the family and online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved