Mary Ruth Moss
Louisville - Mary Ruth Moss, 91, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.
Born in Louisville on November 30, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Roberts. Ruth worked beside her late husband John for many years in the family business, John Moss and Son Upholstery.
She was a member of the Louisville Girls High School Alumni Association. Both she and her husband were world travelers and enjoyed cruises. Besides being an avid gardener, Ruth was a doting grandmother to her nine grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, two sons preceded her in death, Stephen and John "Jack" Moss.
Survivors include two sons, Ralph Moss (Patricia) and Paul Moss (Marcia); two daughters, Mary Lynn Maas (Jon Michael) and Theresa Horlander (Norman); nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Due to concerns regarding the pandemic, funeral services and burial will be private for the immediate family. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Treyton Oak Towers or to Hosparus. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is caring for the family and online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.