|
|
Mary Ruth Raymer
Fairdale - 87, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was the former Mary Bratcher and a retired clerical worker for a Medical office. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe W. Raymer. She is survived by her sons, Bradley Phelps (Joy) & Michael Raymer (Marie), brother, Roger Bratcher (Gail), grandchildren; Cory, Patrick, Stuart, Kim & Nikki, great grandchildren Tyrion & Nora.
Visitation for Mary will be 1-8PM Wednesday at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home and visiting & burial on Friday in Morgantown, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019