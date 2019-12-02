Services
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
(502) 361-1688
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Raymer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ruth Raymer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ruth Raymer Obituary
Mary Ruth Raymer

Fairdale - 87, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was the former Mary Bratcher and a retired clerical worker for a Medical office. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe W. Raymer. She is survived by her sons, Bradley Phelps (Joy) & Michael Raymer (Marie), brother, Roger Bratcher (Gail), grandchildren; Cory, Patrick, Stuart, Kim & Nikki, great grandchildren Tyrion & Nora.

Visitation for Mary will be 1-8PM Wednesday at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home and visiting & burial on Friday in Morgantown, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -