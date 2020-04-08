Services
Mary S. Stamper

Mary S. Stamper Obituary
Mary S. Stamper

Louisville - Mary Susan Stamper, 72 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away, Sunday April 5, 2020. She was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to the late John and Sue Pike.

Mary was an administrative assistant for the Commission for Handicap Children and was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church. Mary's husband, Verlin Elmer Stamper, preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Verlin L. Stamper; his wife Iwona; grandchildren Verlin and Vincent; along with her siblings Margaret Holmes(Gary), Rose Pike, John Pike, Alice Thompson(Steve), Faye Johnson(Bob) and Betsy Brewer(John); and several nieces and nephews.

She was a loving and funny sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Arch L Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
