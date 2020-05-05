Mary "Mama Boots" Sands



Louisville - Mary "Mama Boots" Sands, 91, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Masonic Homes of KY in Shelbyville. She was born in Pendleton County, the youngest of five children, to James Harrison Campbell and Josephine Faye Ellis Campbell. For a number of years, she worked as a school traffic guard for the Louisville Police Department. She was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church in Louisville and the Sierra Club. She was also a member and supporter of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. Besides her love for quilting and working jigsaw puzzles, she loved investing in the lives of young girls through the Kentuckiana Girl Scout Council. While with the Girl Scouts, she helped develop the initial guidelines for their backpacking program which taught girls everything they needed to know about how to successfully hike trails, especially the Appalachian Trail. Her book, Appalachian Trail in Bits and Pieces, chronicles her stories of hiking the entire 2100-mile Appalachian Trail while with different groups of Girls Scouts. She worked with the local Girls Scouts to help build and maintain the McConnell Loop Trail in the Jefferson Memorial Forest. She also helped with Girl Scout camps. She received various awards with the Girl Scouts, including the "Thanks Badge."



She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Franklin Sands; her brothers, Ellis and Robert Campbell; and her sister, Lois Wilson. She is survived by her daughters, Martha Baker (Sam) of Lawrenceburg and Diane Fuchs (Thomas) of Louisville; her son, John Sands of Louisville; her brother, George Campbell (Joyce) of Pendleton County; her 5 grandchildren, Don Baker (Tracy), Matt Baker (Anne), Curtis Fuchs, Amber Fuchs, and Julie Fuchs Scott (Trey); and 3 great grandchildren, Elizabeth Baker, Ashley Baker, and Kade Scott; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy P.O. Box 807 Harper's Ferry, WVA 25425 or Epworth United Methodist Church 919 Palatka Rd, Louisville, KY 40214.



Shannon Funeral Service of Shelbyville is in charge of arrangements.









