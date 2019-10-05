|
Mary Schuler
Louisville - Mary Elizabeth (Morgan) Schuler 94, passed away Friday at Glen Ridge Health Campus. She retired as a teacher for JCPS, where she taught and coached at Valley High School for 28 years. and was a member of the old Valley Christian Church. Mary was an avid bowler, golfer and swimmer. She was preceded in death by her loving husband William Joseph Schuler 2 sons Chuck and David Schuler, 2 brothers William and Howard Morgan. Survivors include her son Allen Schuler (Trish Priddy), grandchildren Erin (Adam) , Sara, Liz, T.J., Nick (Whitney) and Chris. 2 great-grandchildren Harper and Parker Herndon, and 2 daughters-in-law Bunny and Kathy.Her funeral service will be 7 pm Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy., visitation will be 2 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday.
Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers the family request expressions to go to the Chuck Schuler Memorial Scholarship Fund at Holy Cross High School.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019