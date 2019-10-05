Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schuler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Schuler


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Schuler Obituary
Mary Schuler

Louisville - Mary Elizabeth (Morgan) Schuler 94, passed away Friday at Glen Ridge Health Campus. She retired as a teacher for JCPS, where she taught and coached at Valley High School for 28 years. and was a member of the old Valley Christian Church. Mary was an avid bowler, golfer and swimmer. She was preceded in death by her loving husband William Joseph Schuler 2 sons Chuck and David Schuler, 2 brothers William and Howard Morgan. Survivors include her son Allen Schuler (Trish Priddy), grandchildren Erin (Adam) , Sara, Liz, T.J., Nick (Whitney) and Chris. 2 great-grandchildren Harper and Parker Herndon, and 2 daughters-in-law Bunny and Kathy.Her funeral service will be 7 pm Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy., visitation will be 2 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday.

Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers the family request expressions to go to the Chuck Schuler Memorial Scholarship Fund at Holy Cross High School.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now