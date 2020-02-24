Services
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
(812) 256-2424
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
Mary "Tomie" Shain


1934 - 2020
Mary "Tomie" Shain Obituary
Mary "Tomie" Shain

Charlestown - Mary Thomas "Tomie" Shain, 85, of Charlestown, IN, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, KY.

She was born on August 30, 1934 to Paul and Anna Lee Wright Perry in Green County, KY. She was a member of the Charlestown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, and enjoyed babysitting at least two generations of the children of Charlestown.

She is survived by her daughter, Terri O'Leary (Bob) of Charlestown; son, James D Armstrong, Jr.(Brenda) of Perrysburg, OH; brother, James Allen Perry (Barbara) of Sellersburg, IN; daughter-in-law, Lynn Armstrong of Charlestown: grandchildren, Jimi Armstrong (Donna) of Walbridge, OH, Brian Armstrong (Lisa) of Delta OH, Jessica Armstrong-Fugate of Charlestown, Bruce Armstrong of Jeffersonville, IN, Tyler Morris of Jeffersonville, Craig O'Leary (Merrissa) of Charlestown, and Bradlee O'Leary (Tiffany) of Charlestown; and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin "Ed" T. Shain; son, David "Boney" Armstrong, brother, Paul Perry, Jr., and sister, Geneva Wilson (Jack).

Life Celebration Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown with burial to follow at Charlestown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

The family requests that contributions in Mary's memory be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
