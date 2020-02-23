Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Mary Shannon Newton

Mary Shannon Newton

Louisville - Mary Shannon Newton, 80, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020.

She was an operating room RN and worked at several local hospitals before retiring from the University of Louisville Hospital. Shannon was a member of the American Association of Operating Room Nurses (A.O.R.N.), a member of the St. Gabriel Catholic Community and also volunteered with Day Spring.

She is preceded in death by her parents, JL and Evelyn French and her brothers, Larry and Gene French.

Shannon is survived by her beloved husband, Francis Newton; daughters, Karen (Art) Ringenberg and Paula Newton; granddaughters, Chelsea and Gabrielle Ringenberg; brother, Roger French; sister, Joyce (Gary) Whitehead; sister, Pat (Rick) Lewis; brother, Wendell (Margie) French; and sister, Debbie (Johnny) Henshaw.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 26 from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.

Memorial contributions may be made to Day Spring. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.Ratterman.com.
