Mary Snider

Mary Snider Obituary
Mary Snider

Louisville - Mary Yvonne Snider, 83, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was a graduate of Presentation Academy and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth L. "Kenny" Snider, her parents Logan Porter "L.P." & Mary Thelma Riddle, her brother Charles "Bud" Riddle and son-in-law, Larry Rusche. She is survived by her children, Cindy Caple (Kenny), Kathy Deitchman (Mark), Teresa Rusche, Steve Snider and Kevin Snider (Julie); eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, a great-grandchild due in June and her brother Kenny Riddle. Owen Funeral Home -Dixie Hwy. is entrusted with arrangements. Services and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass & celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
