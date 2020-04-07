|
|
Mary Sue Schmidt
Louisville - Mary Sue Schmidt, 91, went to be with her Lord on April 6, 2020. She was the daughter of Mary Ann and Claude Forbes. Brother, Claude Forbes Jr. and Loving husband Charles E. Schmidt preceded her in death.
She and Charles were married for 71 years, they loved to travel and see the world.
She was the loving mother to Nancy Kippes (Rich) and Vincent Schmidt (Carrie), grandmother to Amanda Roehrig (John), Leslie Tompkins, Tiffany Green, Sara Bishop (Josh), Emily Allison, Sara Ruth Parker and Kelly McCoy, great- grandmother to 10 great- grandchildren.
She was a longtime member of Walnut Street Baptist Church and lived in Treyton Oak Towers the last ten years. She was dearly loved by her family and will be missed.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020