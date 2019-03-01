Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1000 N. Beckley Station Road
Louisville, KY
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1000 N. Beckley Station Road
Louisville, KY
Louisville - Mary Sue York Borders, 72, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 at her residence with family by her side. She was born November 30, 1946 in Detroit, MI to the late Jake and Gertrude York.

Sue obtained her bachelor's degree in Speech Therapy from Ursuline College in 1968, achieving a grade point average equivalent to Summa Cum Laude at most colleges and universities. While balancing the duties of wife, mother, and therapist at the Easter Seal Center and Lourdes Hospital, she obtained her master's degree in Speech Pathology from Murray State University.

Sue was very active in the Catholic Church. She served as the Pastoral Council Chair of St. Thomas More in Paducah, and during her tenure in the late 80's she was instrumental in the development and construction of the current church facility. She later served as the co-chair of the interior design committee of the Restoration and Renewal Committee of St. Stephen Cathedral in Owensboro. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Louisville.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Doug; two sons, Lewis (Margaret) and Stephen (Nina) Borders; daughter, Laura (Brian) Laws; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Lu Stack.

Services for Sue will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, Louisville, KY with interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Patrick's Beacon of Hope at the above address.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
