Mary "Lorene" Swanner Siebe
Louisville - Mary "Lorene" Swanner Siebe, 80, passed away on Wednesday March 4, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George E. and Sophie E. (Arthur) Swanner and brother David Swanner.
Lorene retired as a manger from AT&T.
She is survived by her brothers, Edward Swanner (Elizabeth), Larry Swanner (Faye), nephews, George Swanner (Brandy), John Swanner, niece Melissa Schweri along with a sister-in-law Vonnie.
Per Lorene's wishes burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers Lorene requested you make donations to the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors, 11 Rusthill Road, Levittown, PA 19056 or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020