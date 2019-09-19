Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
3345 Lexington Road
Mary "Jane" Sweeney


1935 - 2019
Mary "Jane" Sweeney Obituary
Mary "Jane" Sweeney

Louisville - Mary "Jane" Sweeney, 84, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019. She was born on January 7, 1935 in Cleveland, OH to the late James and Mary (Chawk) Sweeney. She attended Beaumont School for Girls before moving to Louisville and graduating from Sacred Heart Academy. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Jane worked at Brown and Williamson for over thirty years before her retirement.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers James Patrick Sweeney, Jr., Thomas Joseph Sweeney; sister Mary Marcella McAuliffe; and nephews Cambron Lehmann and Martin Greer.

Left to cherish her memory are her sisters Mary Ann Lehmann and Eileen Greer; and several nieces and nephews.

Jane's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30am Saturday September 21 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" from 9:30 am to 11:00 am Saturday prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in her honor to Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
