Mary T. Fox
Louisville - Mary Terrell Fox, 91, died Friday, August 23, 2019.
She was a teacher at Fern Creek and Wheeler Elementary Schools, and a member of Beulah Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Finley "Jimmy" Fox; and son, Hayes Fox.
She is survived by her children, Harrison Fox (Anna) and Cathey Jones; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Ben Jones, Jessica Fox, Michelle Hofelich (Kevin) and Kristy Taylor; four great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; brother, Dawson Terrell; and sister, Carlene Luster.
Her funeral is 3pm Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Jeffersontown Cemetery. Visitation is 2-8pm Monday.
Memorial gifts: .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019