Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Louisville - Mary Terrell Fox, 91, died Friday, August 23, 2019.

She was a teacher at Fern Creek and Wheeler Elementary Schools, and a member of Beulah Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Finley "Jimmy" Fox; and son, Hayes Fox.

She is survived by her children, Harrison Fox (Anna) and Cathey Jones; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Ben Jones, Jessica Fox, Michelle Hofelich (Kevin) and Kristy Taylor; four great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; brother, Dawson Terrell; and sister, Carlene Luster.

Her funeral is 3pm Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Jeffersontown Cemetery. Visitation is 2-8pm Monday.

Memorial gifts: .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
