Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Augustine's Catholic Church
315 E. Chestnut St
Jeffersonville, IN
Mary Theresa "Terry" Urekew


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffersonville - Mary Theresa "Terry" Urekew, 62, of Jeffersonville, IN passed away peacefully on Sunday morning at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 12 PM on Saturday June 15, 2019 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, 315 E. Chestnut St, Jeffersonville. Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM on Saturday at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main St. Jeffersonville, IN. A burial will take place at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in Dover, NH.

Terry was born on June 12, 1956 in Boston, MA, and lived her upbringing there, but moved to Kentucky in 1991. After her children were raised, she became a licensed paramedic in both Kentucky and Massachusetts, working for Washington County EMS, Yellow Ambulance, and Armstrong Ambulance. She was also a licensed massage therapist and had a lifelong passion for poetry and music.

Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Donovan and Elizabeth McCarthy; and numerous family members.

Left to cherish her memory are her six children, David Urekew, Daniel Urekew, Jessica Urekew, Jeremy Urekew, Sarah Young (Joseph), and Samuel (Porscha) Urekew; brother, Bernard (Elaine) Donovan Jr.; sister, Maureen Donovan; eight grandchildren, Piper, Tristyn, Lorelei, Lukas, Lennox, Hunter, Logan and Colton; and a faithful dog, Maddie.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Kentucky Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 11, 2019
