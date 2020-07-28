1/1
Mary Theresa Vissing Grant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Theresa Vissing Grant

Louisville - Mary Theresa Vissing Grant, 84, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Theresa was born in Louisville to the late Herman Mitchell and Mary Olive Vissing. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Nursing School. She was passionate about her career as a Registered Nurse at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and was a member of Cathedral of the Assumption.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Donald Lee Grant, Sr.; parents; and four siblings, Jack, Vi, Bernie, and Tony.

Left to cherish Theresa's memory are her children, Karen Lefebvre (John), Linda Kleine-Kracht (Don), Don Grant (Carrie), Laura Fields-Grant (Barbara), and Tom King (Kim); grandchildren, Janelle Vaesa (Alan), Megan Thomas (Daniel), Emily Pierce (Sam), Donnie Kleine-Kracht (Nina), Jenny Eckert (Alex), Lauren Grant, Jamie Kleine-Kracht, David Gambino, Alex Grant, and Aaron Gambino; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Meredith, Abby, Andrew, Claire, Juliette, Stella, and Joe; brother-in-law, Jerry Grant (Cindy); sister-in-law, Donna Grant; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass for Theresa will be at 1:30 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 South 5th Street, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM at the church. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Cathedral of the Assumption
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
Cathedral of the Assumption
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved