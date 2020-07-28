Mary Theresa Vissing Grant
Louisville - Mary Theresa Vissing Grant, 84, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Theresa was born in Louisville to the late Herman Mitchell and Mary Olive Vissing. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Nursing School. She was passionate about her career as a Registered Nurse at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and was a member of Cathedral of the Assumption.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Donald Lee Grant, Sr.; parents; and four siblings, Jack, Vi, Bernie, and Tony.
Left to cherish Theresa's memory are her children, Karen Lefebvre (John), Linda Kleine-Kracht (Don), Don Grant (Carrie), Laura Fields-Grant (Barbara), and Tom King (Kim); grandchildren, Janelle Vaesa (Alan), Megan Thomas (Daniel), Emily Pierce (Sam), Donnie Kleine-Kracht (Nina), Jenny Eckert (Alex), Lauren Grant, Jamie Kleine-Kracht, David Gambino, Alex Grant, and Aaron Gambino; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Meredith, Abby, Andrew, Claire, Juliette, Stella, and Joe; brother-in-law, Jerry Grant (Cindy); sister-in-law, Donna Grant; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass for Theresa will be at 1:30 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 South 5th Street, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM at the church. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
