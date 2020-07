Mary Theresa Vissing GrantLouisville - Mary Theresa Vissing Grant, 84, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.Theresa was born in Louisville to the late Herman Mitchell and Mary Olive Vissing. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Nursing School. She was passionate about her career as a Registered Nurse at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and was a member of Cathedral of the Assumption.She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Donald Lee Grant, Sr.; parents; and four siblings, Jack, Vi, Bernie, and Tony.Left to cherish Theresa's memory are her children, Karen Lefebvre (John), Linda Kleine-Kracht (Don), Don Grant (Carrie), Laura Fields-Grant (Barbara), and Tom King (Kim); grandchildren, Janelle Vaesa (Alan), Megan Thomas (Daniel), Emily Pierce (Sam), Donnie Kleine-Kracht (Nina), Jenny Eckert (Alex), Lauren Grant, Jamie Kleine-Kracht, David Gambino, Alex Grant, and Aaron Gambino; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Meredith, Abby, Andrew, Claire, Juliette, Stella, and Joe; brother-in-law, Jerry Grant (Cindy); sister-in-law, Donna Grant; and many nieces and nephews.Funeral Mass for Theresa will be at 1:30 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 South 5th Street, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM at the church. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com