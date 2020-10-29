Mary Tippett Daniel Goodson (Tippie)
Louisville - Tippie was born March 27, 1935 in Jackson, KY and grew up in Louisville. She died October 23, 2020, in Bethesda, MD.
Tippie was vibrant, brilliant, and had a ceaseless quest for discovery. Tippie loved to laugh! She was passionate about social justice and active in political causes; locally, she was an avid community volunteer, throughout her life. In recent years, she valued her relationships and the purpose of engagement with "Wyngate Neighbors Helping Neighbors." She loved God, and was a seeker of spiritual truth.
Tippie graduated from Atherton High School, in Louisville, where she was editor-in-chief of the Atherton Aerial. Subsequently, at University of Kentucky, she graduated magna cum laude, was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and served as president of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Tippie was the first woman appointed to the Student Government Judiciary Committee at UK.
Tippie married and had 2 daughters, Jenni and Lindsey, and dedicated herself to being a full-time mother. She was active in our lives, our schools, and our activities, in the most unique and creative ways. She influenced us in word and action; we are grateful for the values of peace, justice, generosity, service and equality our mom instilled in us.
Tippie earned a Master of Library and Information Science degree. She was employed by Montgomery County Public Libraries for more than 40 years as a Senior Librarian specializing in children's services. Tippie was gifted in helping young people develop a love of reading, and nurtured their curiosity and desire to learn and grow throughout their lives.
Tippie's greatest joy in life was being "GranTippie"; she was the most active, engaged, playful, and loving grandmother and great grandmother a child could dream of. As the years passed and kids aged, GranTippie remained their biggest fan and supporter.
Above all her beautiful spirit, always ready to express joy, humor, and love, will be missed and forever cherished.
Tippie was preceded in death by her parents, James Guy Daniel and Mary Olive Elder Daniel; her brothers, James Guy Jr. (Gee Gee) Daniel and William LaRue Daniel (Bill), and Bill's wife Mary, who was like a sister to her. She also lost 2 sons-in-law, John Stewart and Kevin Slattery, and her granddaughter, Melody Hill.
Tippie is survived by daughters Jennifer Hill and Lindsey Slattery, and their father James Goodson. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Ryan Hill, David, Daniel, Rebecca, and Joseph Slattery and great granddaughter Danielle Slattery, as well as her beloved nephew Bill Daniel, his wife Karen, and their children Andrew and Katie. Cherished friends, Lisa and Joyce O'Briant, survive her. Tippie also is survived by very dear members of her extended family, who she looked forward to seeing every year at the "Annual Daniel" family reunion.
The Service and Celebration of Tippie's life will be held on Monday, November 2 at 2:00, at Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave, Louisville, Section 19.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Rd, St Matthews, KY. Those who wish may gather there at 1:00 for a brief viewing followed by a procession to the Service and Celebration at Cave Hill.
*A memorial for Tippie will be held in Bethesda in the near future.
Tippie supported numerous causes. Two she felt especially connected with are:
Save the Children www.savethechildren.org
; Doctors Without Borders www.doctorswithoutborders.org
.