Mary Uldon Gumm Parr
Fern Creek - Mary Uldon Gumm Parr, 93, of Louisville passed away October 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wm. T. "Bill" Parr July 17, 2008 just three months prior to celebrating their 61st anniversary. Bill was well known as an amateur golfer, playing in many local, state and some national golf tournaments, accompanied and supported by Mary. Mary's son-in-law, Rick Markle also preceded her death on Feb. 4, 2013. Mary is survived by their two children, Eric Parr (Edie) Marshall, NC and Teresa Parr Markle, Fountain Run, KY; five grandchildren, David Parr (Caroline) SC; Jessica M. Seegert (Paul) CA; Wilson Markle, CA; Thomas Markle (Michelle), CO; two great-granddaughters, Hazel Parr and Camille Seegert , five great-grandsons, Brid Parr & Boone, Jack, Conrad and Matthew Seegert. Born June 22, 1926, Mary was the daughter of Everett and Ruth Gumm, Greensburg KY.
She read the word of God faithfully and used it as a guide for her path in life, reaching out to others in her walk. She was thankful and proud of her heritage growing up on the Green County KY, Centennial Gumm farm located on the road known as the Lexington-Nashville Pike. Mary still had acreage and a cabin on the farm where she and her two deceased brothers, Doyle and Norman, played as children. Following graduation from Greensburg High School, 1944, she attended Bryant and Stratton Business College and later Louisville Beauty College and worked as a beautician several years before becoming a full-time homemaker.
She was active in their children's PTA serving as room mother, also active in the churches that the family attended, being charter members of Fern Creek Baptist Church. Mary had been a member of Highview Baptist Church since November 1982, having taken part in church related mission projects. Mary was talented as a seamstress, in needlework and artistic originals, earning many Kentucky State Fair blue ribbons in a variety of handmade articles, especially the craft of quilts.
Most notably she was proud to have designed and made an original dress for her daughter, Teresa. This dress was later worn by a friend who won the 1968 Miss Kentucky Pageant and again by her in the Miss America Pageant. Photos were later published in the book "Vision History of Fern Creek Traditional High School".
A favorite pastime for Mary and Bill was to watch the birds and butterflies attracted to Mary's flowers and plants in their backyard and to the year round bird feeders and nesting boxes made by Bill. In earlier years the family spent many vacations outdoors, sightseeing, tent camping and golf. In later years as always, Home was a lot of things, a bond of love for those who resided there, a very special place for the Parr Family. A favorite scripture: I Cor. 13:13, "Faith, Hope, Charity, the greatest of these is Love." And above all, she was known as a sweet and gentle lady spreading kindness to all she met.
Her funeral is 1pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is after 10am Monday until the time of the service.
Memorial donations may be made to: Fern Creek Highview United Ministries or to Highview Baptist Church, or plant a living flower or a tree.
To my friends; in lieu of flowers - please give or do something for someone in need. - "I've enjoyed flowers while living and I don't need them later (now)."
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019