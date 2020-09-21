1/1
Mary V. (Hurrle) Hollen
1928 - 2020
Mary V. (Hurrle) Hollen

New Albany - Mary Virginia Hollen, 92, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Mary was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a member of the church's Marian Guild. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW Post #1693 in New Albany. Mary loved traveling on cruises, watching sports, and spending time with her family, especially during the holidays.

She was born on April 26, 1928 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Fred and Anna (Atkins) Hurrle. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hollen; and brother, Fred Hurrle.

Mary is survived by her loving children, Kenneth "Ken" (Paula) Hollen, Virginia "Ginny" (Randy Farnsley) Gilezan, and Terry Hollen; grandchildren, Becky (Keith) Barnett, Chad (Cortney Thompson) Gilezan, Melissa (Johnnie) Wood, and Stacey Hollen; great-grandchildren, Korey and Kayla Barnett; and sister, Pauline Hurst.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany, (3309 Ballard Lane). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the funeral home with cremation to follow according to Mary's wishes. She will be laid to rest at a later date at the New Albany National Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Mary's memory be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
