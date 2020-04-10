|
|
Mary Vernon Witten
Louisville - On April 9, 2020 Mary Vernon Witten (née McAfee), loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 87.
Mary was born on May 27, 1932 in Mt. Washington, Kentucky to James Vernon and Alice Rhea McAfee. She received her business degree at the age of twenty from the University of Louisville, where she was an active member of the Chi Omega Sorority and trumpet player in the marching band. On February 14, 1954 she married Eugene Thomas Witten and they went on to raise three children.
Mary was a member of St. Paul UMC, lover of the theater, could often be found cheering on the U of L Cardinals. She enjoyed playing the organ for McAfee Funeral Home, and amusing friends with her quick wit and dry sense of humor.
She bettered her community as president of the Buechel Women's
Club, president of her St. Paul L.O.A. class, and as a member in the Eastern Star. When she wasn't reading her latest book, she was usually working a crossword, putting together a jigsaw puzzle, or sneaking a bite of chocolate. She spent an enjoyable portion of her later years at her winter home in Florida but always enjoyed returning to Shelby House to play cards with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Tom McAfee. She is survived by her children Marigene Witten, Vernon Thomas, Lou Ann Hippensteel (Curt); and grandchildren Katie, Meredith, Lela, Kathleen, John, Ian, Raymond, and Mary; and four great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to the loving staff of Treyton Oak Towers who provided wonderful care for her. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To honor her memory, donations be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, Louisville, or Kentucky United Methodist Children's Home, Nicholasville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020