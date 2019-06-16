|
|
"Vickey" Mary Victor Aubrey
- - "Vickey" Mary Victor Aubrey, 67, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019 after a year-long fight against ovarian cancer. Vickey was a teacher at San Joaquin Delta College for the past 27 years. She was a graduate from Sacred Heart High School in Louisville, KY. Vickey earned a B.A. in English from Marquette University, an M.A. in Children's Literature from Ohio State University, a post-graduate degree in reading from the University of Pittsburgh, and an MFA in writing for children at Vermont College of Norwich University. She loved reading, writing, hiking, kayaking, and animals. She is deeply missed. She is survived by her adoring husband of 38 years, Brent Allen London, her brothers Francis Glenn Aubrey Jr. and Charles Harrison Aubrey, and her niece and nephew Michelle and Cody Aubrey. A celebration of Vickey's life was held earlier this spring in Stockton, CA. A private burial will take place this Saturday, June 22nd, in Louisville, KY. Contributions in tribute may be made to ACT Spay & Neuter Clinic, 327 E. Alpine Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019