Mary Virginia Broadus
Mary Virginia Broadus

Louisville - 76, was born in Louisville, Ky to George and Sue Reedy Broadus. She lived in Louisville all her life. Mary Virginia attended Sacred Heart Academy and graduated in 1961.

She is survived by her sister, Sue Ellen Ackerson and three nephews and five nieces. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sallie Anne Hannigan.

Mary Virginia spent the last 14 years at Nazareth Home-Clifton where she was well cared for and loved by so many. The staff there have been supportive and kind in meeting her needs and ensuring her health and happiness.

Visitation will be 11:00-12:00 p.m., Friday, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. A short prayer service will follow with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made by contributions to Nazareth Home- Clifton at 2120 Payne Street, Louisville, Ky 40206.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
