Mary Virginia Brohm Boggs
Mary Virginia Brohm Boggs

Louisville - 98, of Louisville, KY passed away on October 14, 2020. She was a longtime member of Ascension Parish.

She was born in Jeffersontown, Kentucky to the late Frank and Clara Brohm. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Woody Boggs; siblings, Thomas, Norbert, James, Frank, Richard, Paul, Catherine Brohm, Dorothy Kaelin and Lucille Roby.

She is survived by her children, Jerry Boggs (Patty), Bonnie Goodrum, Lynn Sherrard; grandchildren, Tiffani (Bill), Andria (Jeremy), Laura (Kyle), Ben (Cathy), Chad (Julie), Josh and Luke; 11 great-grandchildren and many wonderful nieces, nephews, family members, friends and caregivers at Elmcroft, Mt. Washington.

In loving memory of Mary, memorial donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Mass of The Air.

All services will be private for the family.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
