Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
3509 Taylor Blvd
Mary Virginia "Ginny" Brown


1927 - 2019
Louisville - Mary Virginia "Ginny" Stevens Brown, of Louisville, where she lived a happy, healthy, love-filled 92 years died October 30, 2019. She was the daughter of Thomas and Agnes Carr Stevens, born on October 2, 1927. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, S. Litten Brown, Jr. and her three sisters. Ginny was a 1945 graduate of Mercy Academy, a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church where she served over the years as Eucharistic Minister, Rosary Leader, and a member of the Bereavement Committee and Altar Society. She and her husband were involved in square and round dancing for 36 years, and they loved traveling in their trailer and spending the winter months in Florida. She treasured her neighborhood bunco group, playing for over 50 years. She was thankful for spending the last four years at Treyton Oak Towers, enjoying her friendships, staff, and the many wonderful activities.

She is survived by her 5 children, Thomas (Nancy), Kenneth, Gail Albright (Greg), Dr Paul (Joyce), Raymond (Leslie), her 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 11 step great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Nov. 3rd at Arch L. Heady Southern Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd. from 3pm to 8pm. Her funeral mass will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3509 Taylor Blvd. on Monday, Nov. 4th at 10 am, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Mercy Academy or Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
