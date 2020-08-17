1/
Mary Virginia Gish "Tootsie" Scna
Mary Virginia "Tootsie" Gish, SCNA

Louisville - A Nazareth resident, Mary Virginia "Tootsie" Gish, SCNA, age 76, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 14, 1943 in Louisville to the late Felix and Antoinette Urich Gish. Tootsie was a former elementary school teacher for the Louisville Archdiocese for 8 years and also taught school in Botswana, Africa. Tootsie did volunteer work at Nazareth providing physical therapy and exercise to the retired sisters and helped sanitize the dining hall. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church Nazareth.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Lawrence Gish, sisters, Darlene Gish and Rebecca Gish.

Tootsie is survived by her sisters, Barbara (Clarence) Cecil of Eminence, Charlotte (Vincent) Curtiss of Frankfort, 3 brothers, Anthony (Elizabeth) Gish of Madison, IN., Stephen (Debra) Gish of New Castle, Ken (Ann) Gish of Lexington, along with several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Nazareth Cemetery. The family request that contribution in her memory be made to Sisters of Charity Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048. The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Tootsie was an inspiration for all who knew her in the ways she spent her life and resources for those in need. She was a
world missionary. I know she is enjoying her rest in the heart of our All-loving God.
Sister Margaret Davenport, SCN
Friend
