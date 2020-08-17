Mary Virginia "Tootsie" Gish, SCNA



Louisville - A Nazareth resident, Mary Virginia "Tootsie" Gish, SCNA, age 76, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 14, 1943 in Louisville to the late Felix and Antoinette Urich Gish. Tootsie was a former elementary school teacher for the Louisville Archdiocese for 8 years and also taught school in Botswana, Africa. Tootsie did volunteer work at Nazareth providing physical therapy and exercise to the retired sisters and helped sanitize the dining hall. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church Nazareth.



Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Lawrence Gish, sisters, Darlene Gish and Rebecca Gish.



Tootsie is survived by her sisters, Barbara (Clarence) Cecil of Eminence, Charlotte (Vincent) Curtiss of Frankfort, 3 brothers, Anthony (Elizabeth) Gish of Madison, IN., Stephen (Debra) Gish of New Castle, Ken (Ann) Gish of Lexington, along with several nieces and nephews.



A private graveside service will be held at Nazareth Cemetery. The family request that contribution in her memory be made to Sisters of Charity Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048. The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.









