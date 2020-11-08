Mary Virginia "Ginny" (nee Caster) WeberLouisville - 93, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 7th.Ginny was a homemaker; a loving wife, mother, mamaw, and friend.Preceding her in death is her husband of 71 years, James Joseph Weber Jr.Left to cherish Ginny's memory is her son, James "Dennis" (Denise) Weber; grandchildren, Kimberly (Mark) Hawkins and Eric Weber; and 2 great grandsons, Ayden and Reid Hawkins.Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Catholic Church, 6901 Dixie Hwy, with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Dr.