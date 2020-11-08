1/1
Mary Virginia "Ginny" (Caster) Weber
Mary Virginia "Ginny" (nee Caster) Weber

Louisville - 93, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 7th.

Ginny was a homemaker; a loving wife, mother, mamaw, and friend.

Preceding her in death is her husband of 71 years, James Joseph Weber Jr.

Left to cherish Ginny's memory is her son, James "Dennis" (Denise) Weber; grandchildren, Kimberly (Mark) Hawkins and Eric Weber; and 2 great grandsons, Ayden and Reid Hawkins.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Catholic Church, 6901 Dixie Hwy, with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Dr.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
