Mary "Madeline" WebbLouisville - Mrs. Mary "Madeline" Webb, of Okolona, Kentucky returned to her Heavenly Father on October 30, 2020 with her loving family by her side at home. Mrs. Webb was born on November 8, 1934 in Culvertown, Kentucky, to the late John "Richard" and Mary Esther "Culver" Nalley.Among those that preceded her in death were her loving husband Ernest "Red" Webb; son Kevin Richard Buckman; brother John Richard Nalley, Jr; sister Mary Joan Nalley; and granddaughter Jennifer Lynn Buckman.She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Debbie Ison (Jeff); Cheryl Bell (Mike); Renee Caswell (Gary); 8 grandchildren 13 greatgrandchildren; sisters, Patricia "Boonie" Brown (Jimmy); Betty Wilson; Donna Carrico (Joe); brothers Eddie (Louise); Charlie (Peggy).Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church (11501 Maple Way, Louisville, KY 40229) with burial to follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, in Bardstown, Kentucky. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 2 pm until 8 pm Thursday 9am till 10am at Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.)