Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary "Colleen" (Rose) Wheeler


1949 - 2019
Mary "Colleen" (Rose) Wheeler Obituary
Mary "Colleen" (Rose) Wheeler

Louisville - Mary "Colleen" (Rose) Wheeler, 69, of Louisville, KY passed away suddenly April 15, 2019.

Colleen was born May 26, 1949 and was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mary Angela (Troklus) Rose, and her son, Patrick Kenneth Haynes.

She is survived by her husband, Rudolph "Rudy" Wheeler; sons, Richard Haynes (Angela) and Nick Haynes (Valerie); five grandchildren; sisters, Patty Duggins Meffert (Larry), and Trish Woods (Mike); special aunt, Kathleen Schmidlin (Joe), and several cousins.

The funeral will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 am in the chapel at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road with burial in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, 2778 Charlestown Road, New Albany, IN. Visitation will be on Friday from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences can be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
