Mary Wheeler Elmore
Columbia, MO - Mary Wheeler Elmore, 94, formerly of Louisville, passed away March 10, 2019 while a resident of Lenoir Woods in Columbia, MO.
Mary was born Oct. 27, 1924 in Ashland, Ky, the daughter of H.H. and Rilda Wright Wheeler. She grew up in a household predominated by women in Redbush, KY, headed by her grandmother Lydia Skaggs Wright with her mother, aunts America Wright Holbrook and Lexie Wright, uncle Orville Wright and sister Olive Ruth.
Mary and her sister were raised as virtual twins and both were graduates of Centre College in Danville, KY. She married Fletcher L. "Ace" Elmore Jr. in June 1948 who preceded her in death in 2009. Her beloved sister, Ollie, passed away in 2018. Mary and Ace had four sons who survive: F. Leigh Elmore III (Lorraine) of Kansas City, MO, Stuart H. Elmore (Barbara) of Columbia, MO, Jeffrey P. Elmore of Decatur, AL and William H. Elmore of Louisville. She leaves two grandsons, Andrew L. Elmore of Denver, CO and Patrick H. Elmore of Columbia, MO. She also leaves four half-siblings: Charles Wheeler (Marilyn) of Fairfax Va., William Wheeler (Deanie), David Wheeler (Dottie) and Betty Simpson (Jack), all of Lexington.
Mary and Ace were residents of Louisville from 1975 to 2017 and active members of Christ Church United Methodist and its Pathfinders Class. A remembrance service is planned at Christ Church, 4614 Brownsboro Rd. at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 30.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019