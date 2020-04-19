|
|
Maryanna Merz Jordan
LOUISVILLE - Maryanna Merz Jordan, 43, passed away April 18, 2020 after a nearly yearlong battle with a rare autoimmune disorder and dual lung transplant. She is survived by her husband Craig, daughter Kalli, son Evan, mother Agapi Merz, brother Vasilios Sideris, sister in law Nicole Sideris, niece Zoe Sideris, father in law David Jordan, mother in law Connie Jordan, sister in law Beth (Jordan) Bondurant, brother in law John Bondurant, and nephew Will Bondurant.
Additionally, survived by her flock of aunts and uncles Charles F. Merz, Patricia A. Merz, Marie Schofield, Joann Klein, and Greg Merz as well as numerous cousins.
Maryanna loved life and her family, especially attending the many school and extracurricular events of her children. She worked at Humana in the IT department for over 10 years and has a great number of friends from her time there. She was a voracious reader and particularly loved Sci/Fi and Fantasy novels. She loved to go explore new things and loved to laugh. She never met a stranger and would help people in any way she could.
There will be a private memorial and burial. Pearson's has been entrusted with arrangements. Burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020