Maryland A. Chandler, Jr.
Louisville - 76 went to eternal rest on October 25, 2020. He was a 1962 graduate of Louisville Central High School, a deacon at Christ Temple Christian Life Center,and a transit operator.
Survivors his loving wife Imogene Chandler; a daughter Brenda Smithers (George); 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchilldren.
Visitation 9-11 AM Friday with services to follow at G.C. Williams Funeral Home, Burial in Green Meadows.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.