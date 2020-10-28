Or Copy this URL to Share

Maryland A. Chandler, Jr.



Louisville - 76 went to eternal rest on October 25, 2020. He was a 1962 graduate of Louisville Central High School, a deacon at Christ Temple Christian Life Center,and a transit operator.



Survivors his loving wife Imogene Chandler; a daughter Brenda Smithers (George); 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchilldren.



Visitation 9-11 AM Friday with services to follow at G.C. Williams Funeral Home, Burial in Green Meadows.









