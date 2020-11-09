1/1
Marylene Breeden Otte
Marylene Breeden Otte

Louisville - 89, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Having attained the status of Enrolled Agent, licensed to practice before the I.R.S., Marylene was retired from a fulfilling career in income tax preparation. She was a member of Hillview Baptist Church and an active member of their W.M.U. and the Winsome class.

Marylene was preceded in death by her three brothers, Dale (Ethel), Clyde (Ruth) and Eugene (Lois) Breeden and her son, Danny Crook.

Left to cherish their loving memories of her are her husband of 52 years, W. Clarke Otte Jr; daughters, Donna Hall and Deborah Hattabaugh; stepdaughters, Marsha Stormer (Jerry) and Gina Otte; grandson, Jeremy Hall (Beth) and her two great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Hall and Riley Hall. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as other extended family members, whom she loved dearly.

Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Hillview Baptist Church, 5319 Dixie Hwy., with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation will be from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ASPCA, Ky Humane Society, or Hillview Baptist W.M.U.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
