Mason Osbourne


1981 - 2020
Mason Osbourne Obituary
Mason Osbourne

Rockford - Mason Osbourne, 38, of Rockford, died on Thursday, March 27, 2020. Born on June 13, 1981, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of James and Beverly (Mattingly) Osbourne. Mason graduated from Christian Academy of Louisville in 1999. After high school, he attended and graduated from Milligan College in 2003 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He became a Certified Public Accountant in 2008 and worked in accounting and finance for 17 years for various companies. Mason enjoyed watching University of Kentucky sports, especially basketball. He was a loving father and loved coaching his kids' sports teams. He was a member of Northeast Christian Church of Rockford.

Survived by the mother of his children, Stacie (Gray) Osbourne; his children, Gavin, Gabriel, and Elliana; parents; brothers, Aaron and Adam Osbourne; and grandmother, Marie Mattingly. Predeceased by grandparents, George and Geneva Osbourne; and grandfather, Tom Mattingly.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, 1001 Second Ave. Rockford, IL 61104.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
