|
|
Master Sgt. David Charles Buzan
Louisville -
60, passed away on February 9, 2020.
Dave was a caring friend and was always there when you needed his support. He shared his home with so many of his friends. He will be missed by the people whose lives he touched.
He recently retired from the United States Air Force National Guard. He served his country for 38 years.
Dave was gracious and enjoyed hosting barbeque and pool parties for his friends.
He enjoyed his swimming pool, golfing with friends, and riding his Harley Davidson. He loved animals and had many pets during his life.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, William & Barbara Buzan; siblings, Daniel Buzan (Marina), Tony Buzan (Stefanie), Melanie Wyatt (Stephen); and nephews, Jacob & Collin Zirnheld' and his dog, Sophie.
His Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020