Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Master Buzan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Master Sgt. David Charles Buzan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Master Sgt. David Charles Buzan Obituary
Master Sgt. David Charles Buzan

Louisville -

60, passed away on February 9, 2020.

Dave was a caring friend and was always there when you needed his support. He shared his home with so many of his friends. He will be missed by the people whose lives he touched.

He recently retired from the United States Air Force National Guard. He served his country for 38 years.

Dave was gracious and enjoyed hosting barbeque and pool parties for his friends.

He enjoyed his swimming pool, golfing with friends, and riding his Harley Davidson. He loved animals and had many pets during his life.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, William & Barbara Buzan; siblings, Daniel Buzan (Marina), Tony Buzan (Stefanie), Melanie Wyatt (Stephen); and nephews, Jacob & Collin Zirnheld' and his dog, Sophie.

His Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Master's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -