Matra Bland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matra Bland

Louisville - 83, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harold.

She was a member of Parkland Baptist Church. Matra and Harold enjoyed traveling and traveled together to all 50 states after Harold's retirement.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeffery Bland (Melanie) & Gwendolyn Anthony (Steven).

The family has chosen a private service with cremation to follow.

Please visit archlheadypreston.com to leave online condolence messages for the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
5029691367
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved