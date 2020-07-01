Matra Bland
Louisville - 83, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harold.
She was a member of Parkland Baptist Church. Matra and Harold enjoyed traveling and traveled together to all 50 states after Harold's retirement.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeffery Bland (Melanie) & Gwendolyn Anthony (Steven).
The family has chosen a private service with cremation to follow.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.