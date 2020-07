Matra Bland

Matra BlandLouisville - 83, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harold.She was a member of Parkland Baptist Church. Matra and Harold enjoyed traveling and traveled together to all 50 states after Harold's retirement.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeffery Bland (Melanie) & Gwendolyn Anthony (Steven).The family has chosen a private service with cremation to follow.Please visit archlheadypreston.com to leave online condolence messages for the family.