Matthew Aaron Doimer



Matthew Aaron Doimer, 32, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Matthew was born March 24, 1988, in Peoria, Illinois and raised in Louisville, Kentucky by his parents Arne Doimer Jr and Jill Doimer.



Matthew's biggest joy in life was his daughter, Serenity Doimer.



He was predeceased by his grandparents, Arne Doimer Sr, Robert "Butch" Handegan and Patsy Handegan. Left to cherish his memory are parents, Arne Doimer Jr and Jill Doimer, daughter Serenity, sister Nichole, grandmother Lynn Doimer, Aunt Geneva, Uncle Adam and many fun-loving cousins.



A private service in Virginia Beach will be held for immediate family at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions go to the Serenity Doimer Education Fund at Chase Bank, 251 Boone Station Rd, Shelbyville, KY 40065.









