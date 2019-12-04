|
|
Matthew Bennett
Louisville - Passed away Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at his home with family at his bedside after a long battle with cancer.
Matt is the husband of Ivory Clearwater; Son of Barbara and the late Thomas Bennett; sisters, Michelle McCarty (Dave) and Melissa Loyd (James); nieces, Evelyn, Bea and Ella McCarty and Aubrey Loyd; nephew, Anderson Loyd;
The family wishes to thank the staff of Norton Cancer Institute and the staff at Hosparus.
Southern Cremation Society, 4438 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Ky. 40216
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019