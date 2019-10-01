|
Matthew Brandon Thompson
Louisville - Matthew Brandon Thompson, 41, died unexpectedly on September 26, 2019. Matt was loved for his kindness, his generosity, his laugh, his sense of humor and his commitment to his friends. We have learned how deeply he touched so many people during his time with us. He had a passion for sports ... especially the Wildcats, NASCAR and fantasy leagues!
Matt graduated from Ballard High School and Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, RI. He spent most of the last 15 years working in various capacities of the vehicle rental business. He currently was a Manager for Avis/Budget's office at the airport.
Matt was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Graves Thompson, and by his grandparents, Elizabeth and Wilson Graves, and Jane and Harry Thompson.
He is survived by his parents, Kathy and Hank Thompson; his aunts, Dennise Graves Schuler (Ron), and Ann Thompson Maggard (Ed); cousins in Dallas, Lexington and Asheville; and many, many friends locally and across the country. He leaves behind art and photos by which we can extend our memories of Matt.
Visitation will be held at Pearson ' s, 149 Breckenridge Lane on Thursday, October 3 from 4-8 p.m. Services will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 2822 Frankfort Avenue on Friday, October 4 at 11:00 a.m. Private burial will be in Cave Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019