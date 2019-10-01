Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Brandon Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Brandon Thompson Obituary
Matthew Brandon Thompson

Louisville - Matthew Brandon Thompson, 41, died unexpectedly on September 26, 2019. Matt was loved for his kindness, his generosity, his laugh, his sense of humor and his commitment to his friends. We have learned how deeply he touched so many people during his time with us. He had a passion for sports ... especially the Wildcats, NASCAR and fantasy leagues!

Matt graduated from Ballard High School and Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, RI. He spent most of the last 15 years working in various capacities of the vehicle rental business. He currently was a Manager for Avis/Budget's office at the airport.

Matt was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Graves Thompson, and by his grandparents, Elizabeth and Wilson Graves, and Jane and Harry Thompson.

He is survived by his parents, Kathy and Hank Thompson; his aunts, Dennise Graves Schuler (Ron), and Ann Thompson Maggard (Ed); cousins in Dallas, Lexington and Asheville; and many, many friends locally and across the country. He leaves behind art and photos by which we can extend our memories of Matt.

Visitation will be held at Pearson ' s, 149 Breckenridge Lane on Thursday, October 3 from 4-8 p.m. Services will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 2822 Frankfort Avenue on Friday, October 4 at 11:00 a.m. Private burial will be in Cave Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now