Brother Matthew Burke, CFX
Louisville - Brother Matthew, CFX (Robert John Burke) died at Nazareth Home Friday evening, November 27, 2020 at the age of 82.
Bro. Matt was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1938 to John S. and Cecilia Foley Burke. John was born in New York and Cecilia was born in Ireland. They predeceased Bro. Matt along with his stepmother, Lucille Connolly Burke, and sisters Virginia Wenz and Carol Poletto. He is survived by his sisters Deborah May, Patricia Smith and Jacqueline Clifford and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
In 1956, Bro. Matt entered the Xaverian Brothers and after religious formation and college education taught at Nazareth High School in Brooklyn from 1962 until 1975 serving as principal during his last six years. During this time, he earned an MA degree from the University of Michigan and began work on a PhD from Fordham University completing the degree in 1976. That fall he became Principal of St. Mary's Ryken High School in Maryland until 1983. After a year's sabbatical in 1984 he joined the American Central Province's (ACP) administration concentrating on developing the current association of Xaverian Brothers' Sponsored Schools which continues today.
From 1988-94 he served as Provincial of the ACP and was elected Superior General of the Xaverian Congregation in 1995 serving until 2001. Bro. Matt went to Kenya in 2002 to 2008 serving there as Regional Director and Novice Master. Upon returning to the US, Bro. Matt volunteered in different ministries in Romania and Baltimore, MD until 2016 when he retired to Ryken House in Louisville, KY. Declining health and a fall that required a hospital stay followed by rehab care at Nazareth Home did not prevent his continued decline.
Bro. Matt will be buried in the Xaverian Cemetery at St. Xavier High School following private funeral services. A future public memorial service will be planned when it is safe to gather. May he rest in peace. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Xaverian Brothers' Missions in Kenya and Congo in care of Ryken House, 1607 Poplar Level Road, Louisville, KY 40217. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is serving the brothers and online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.