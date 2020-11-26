Matthew "Scott" CarterLouisville - Matthew "Scott" Carter, 44, of Louisville, husband of Courtney Johnson Carter, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.He was born April 30, 1976 in Ypsilanti, Michigan, to Tammy Wilson Carter and the late Rockie Dale Carter.Scott grew up in Henry County, where he developed an early love of baseball on a team with his brother, coached by their father. He was a 1994 graduate of Henry County High School, where he was involved in cross-country and excelled in baseball. He attended St. Catherine College on a baseball scholarship, and later the University of Louisville. He worked at North American Stainless for over 15 years and then later as production manager for Med-Dyne, Inc. Scott enjoyed the outdoors: fishing, hunting and spending countless hours with close friends at their deer camp in Henry County. He and his wife loved trips to the beach, playing golf, and tailgating at University of Louisville football games.Soft spoken, a kind soul, and overall a good man who was always happy, he will be greatly missed. His sparkling blue eyes reflected his enjoyment in every moment life had to offer.Scott is survived by loving his wife, Courtney Johnson Carter; his mother, Tammy Wilson Carter; brother, Jeremy "Todd" Carter. His in laws; Susan and E.W. Johnson Jr; sisters-in-law, Morgan Vihlidal (Brian), Ashley McKiernan (Shaun). "Uncle Scoots" was adored by all of his nieces and nephews.Due to COVID-19, all services will be private. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.Should you choose to honor Scott, you may donate in his honor to Franklinton Baptist Church 7681 Point Pleasant Road, Pleasureville, KY 40057