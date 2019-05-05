Services
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Louisville - Matthew James Taylor was born November 22, 1969 in Oakland, California and died April 29, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife Laurie, his parents Jim and Diane Taylor, and his three sons Sion, Jeremy, and Brody.

Matthew spent his childhood in Anchorage, Alaska and Santa Cruz, California. He graduated from UCSC with a major in Education and History. He taught in high school before moving to Kentucky. He was employed at Rainbow Design Services where he was a network administrator for nine years.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 3pm on Monday, May 6 at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Kentucky 40216, with visitation from 11am to 3pm. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help defray funeral costs. The address is https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-contributions-for-matt-taylor
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019
