Matthew Jeffrey Zega


1981 - 2020
Matthew Jeffrey Zega Obituary
Matthew Jeffrey Zega

Louisville - Matthew Jeffrey Zega, 39, of Louisville passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

He was born on April 7, 1981 to Jeff and Karen Zega.

Matthew was a 1999 graduate of Saint Xavier High School and attended the University of Kentucky. He was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky, San Francisco 49ers, LA Lakers, and all sports in general. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and especially going on family vacations. Matthew was a devoted uncle to his nephews and niece who equally adored him.

Matthew is survived by his loving parents, Jeff and Karen Zega; brothers, Robert Zega (Kristen) and Alex Zega (Hillary); grandmother Patricia Wagner; niece and nephews, Gus, Wesley, Bode and Hazel; aunts and uncles, Steve Wagner, Brenda Smyth (Mike), Lee Wagner, and Cathy Rutter; and cousins Meghan (Drew), Cameron, Brandon (Carissa), Lexie and Morgan. Matthew will be missed by the many people who held him dear.

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety all services will be private. A celebration of Matthew's life will be held at a later date.

Matthew will forever be remembered for his kind heart, contagious laugh, and his charismatic and passionate personality. Memorial donations may be made to The Morton Center or American Diabetes Association.

Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road was entrusted with arrangements, www.highlandsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
