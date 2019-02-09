|
|
Matthew Joseph Perrone
Marietta, GA - Matthew Joseph Perrone, 56, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019.
Matt was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and the University of Kentucky where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.
Matt was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Perrone, and brother, Victor Perrone.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Cerbo Perrone; 2 daughters, Summer Mills (Damian Williams) and Scout Whitfield; 4 grandchildren, Damian Christopher, Chase Matthew, Elijah Joseph, and Winter Dawn; his mother, Jean Willenbrink Perrone; and 8 siblings, Elaine Griffin (Bill), Jerri Perrone (Peter McLaughlin), Jan McMahon (Bruce), Lou Ann Fenwick (Terry), Tom Perrone (Shelley), Dan Perrone, Bud Perrone (Toni) and Ellen Rettig (Lance). He leaves behind many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
A private family memorial is planned. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Victor Perrone Scholarship Fund established through The Catholic Education Foundation at 401 W. Main Street Suite 806, Louisville, KY 40202
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 9, 2019