Matthew "Little Matt" Koreck
Louisville - Matthew L. Koreck "Little Matt", 55, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Matthew was avid in hunting and fishing.
He was born on April 25, 1963 in Louisville, Kentucky to Matthew and Geraldine Koreck. He is preceded in death by his father, Matthew W. Koreck.
Little Matt is survived by his daughter, Sylvia Koreck, son, Matthew A Koreck, mother, Geraldine Koreck, sister, Cindy (Joe) Thomas, sister, Vickie (Tony) Kuhn, sister, Missy (John) Wilson, grandchildren, Matthew G. Koreck, Trinity Koreck, Hunter James and life long friend Teresa Koreck
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 6:00 pm on Monday, at the Funeral Home
The family requests that contributions in Matthew's memory be made to Shirley's Way.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019