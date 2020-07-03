Matthew "Wink" O'Bannon
Louisville - Matthew "Wink" O'Bannon, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after battling cancer, Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Wink is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marcella O'Bannon and his brother, Michael O'Bannon.
He is survived by his life partner, Theresa Brenzel; nieces, Eileen and Erin O'Bannon; great-niece, Esmé; sister in-law, Tari O'Bannon; dear friends, Cathy Irwin, Rebecca Egbert, Polly and Gus.
Memories of Wink and special messages for the family can be shared at www.ratterman.com
. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, are handling the arrangements.