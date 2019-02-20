Matthew O'Daniel



Louisville - Matthew O'Daniel, 31, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019.



Matthew was founder and owner of Art after Dark Entertainment, a licensed massage therapist, a graduate of Trinity High School, and fire juggler/flow artist.



Matt inspired so many people locally, across the country, and the world. Matt lived a life in pursuit of growth and encouraged others to do the same. The world can be evil but he always saw a positive solution. He lived a truly passionate life, and that energy will live on through all of the people he impacted and loved.



He is survived by his parents, Sharon Thompson O'Daniel (Greg Wood), and Pat O'Daniel (Carol Perry); the love of his life, Olivia Gargotto; grandmother, Mary Thompson and numerous aunts, uncles, friends and cousins. Matthew is preceded in death by his brother, Joshua O'Daniel and grandparents, Frank Thompson, John and Josephine O'Daniel.



Visitation will be Thursday, February 21 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with the funeral mass on Friday at 10:00, at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane.



Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Joseph Children's Home, sjkids.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary